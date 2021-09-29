Nushrratt Bharuccha earns Best Actress nomination at Asian Contents Awards by Busan International Film Festival

Nushrratt Bharuccha has bagged a nomination for Best Actress at the Asian Contents Awards by Busan International Film Festival for essaying the role of Meenal in the short film 'Khilauna', a part of the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Dream Girl' actor reposted a picture of her nomination, posted by the Instagram handle of Dharmatic Entertainment, the production company of 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

"Ecstatic to be nominated by @busanfilmfest 2021 for its 3rd Asia Contents Awards. Feel honoured to see my name alongside other talented actors from different countries. 'Ajeeb Daastaans' journey is still getting sweeter by the day," Nushrratt captioned the post.

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Khilauna' presents the dark and twisted tale of a housemaid (Nushratt) trying to make things better for her and her little sister (Inayat Verma). The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Sushil, who irons clothes for a living.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Abhishek shared the list of nominations featuring Nushratt and wrote, "Congratulations @nushrattbaruccha on your first ever BIFF nomination."

Nushrratt has been nominated along with Tsuchiya Tao in 'Alice in Borderland', Song Jia in 'A Little Dilemma', Bae Doo-na in 'Stranger 2' and Lee Si-young in 'Sweet Home'.

Actor Ali Fazal has also earned a BIFF nomination for Best Actor at the Asia Content Awards for his role of Ipsit Nair in 'Forget Me Not', one of the four films in the 'Ray' anthology on Netflix.

The 3rd Asian Contents Awards (ACA) is run by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)'s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM). The ACA aims to showcase outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia.

Busan International Film Festival is scheduled for October 6-15.

( With inputs from ANI )

