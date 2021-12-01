Nushrratt Bharuccha on her paranormal experience says"I ran for my life and exited the hotel in 30 seconds"

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is busy in promotions of her latest OTT released ‘Chhorii’ the movie is running on the OTT platform Prime Videos. Vishal Furia's "Chhorii" is a Hindi language horror drama. The movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and the actress a role of plays an eight-month pregnant woman Sakshi, who experiences events involving paranormal activity in a village.

In a recent interview with ETimes when the actress was about if she believes in ghosts, she said, I definitely believe in things that I can’t see, touch, or feel existing around me. I think the universe does things in various ways and we will never be able to understand the depth of it. Nature has magical things that you won't be able to imagine. like how did this happen even? If that can happen, I believe in everything else, even in aliens. I believe they exist somewhere out there.\

She was further asked about any incident that happened to her in this context she replied, "I believe ghosts are real since childhood without any incidents. Having that belief already, once when I was staying in Delhi while traveling for my shoot, I felt something. There was a little wardrobe area to hang my clothes and a table to keep the suitcase. I had placed my suitcase open on the table but when I woke up in the morning, it wasn’t like that anymore. The suitcase was down in the same position and the clothes were out on the floor which cannot happen on it's own. If it falls from the table, it will fall on its face, and not be in the same position with all the clothes out." The actress then told her about her biggest fear "It would be water because I can't swim. I am always afraid that I will drown when in swimming pools. I need to hold on to people for life. Even if I put on a life vest, I am too scared to do water sports activities."

On the work front, Nushrratt will be soon seen in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu.