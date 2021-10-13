'Oh My God 2' producer Ashwin Varde denies rumours of film getting stalled due to COVID-19

Producer Ashwin Varde has denied the reports that stated that shooting for Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Oh My God 2' has been stalled after seven members from the team reportedly contracted the coronavirus.

Explaining the situation, Ashwin said in a statement, "Three members of the crew were diagnosed COVID positive 10 days back. Immediately, they were quarantined. As of today, they are well on their way to recovery. We are in touch with the BMC officials and keeping them duly posted on the health of these three crew members."

"As a film unit, we have followed all protocols with regard to COVID. We have a COVID sanitisation unit on set every day, which sanitises the set and does daily checks on every crew member. Every crew member is lab-tested once every few days as per the norms. In fact, after these three crew members tested positive, we immediately tested the rest of the unit too - consisting of almost 200 people. Everyone else has tested negative," he added.

Ashwin is now gearing up for the next schedule of the film.

""I would also like to clarify that none of the film's shooting was stalled due to this unfortunate episode. In fact, we completed our Mumbai schedule and have been on a break before we head to Ujjain to complete the rest of the film. Our next schedule in Ujjain was supposed to commence on October 13. We have now shifted the date to October 23 in order to give ample recovery time for the 3 crew members. The three crew members will complete their 14-day quarantine on October 17 after which they will be tested again to confirm their negative status," he said.

"The rest of the crew will also be tested before we leave for Ujjain for the next schedule. In Ujjain too, we have a special COVID monitoring unit on set that will ensure all guidelines and protocols are being followed. We thank everyone for their concern regarding this matter. We hope and pray for everyone's good health," he added.

'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name.

( With inputs from ANI )

