'Olympus Has Fallen' producers sued by Gerard Butler in profit dispute

American actor Gerard Butler, who starred in the 2013 action movie 'Olympus Has Fallen', has sued the film's producers in a profits dispute over the original film.

As per Deadline, in the filing on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Butler and his legal team claimed that the film franchise owes more than USD 10 million in profits to Butler after it ordered an independent audit, which it said found the defendants "understated their own receipts and profits by over USD 11 million, including by failing to report approximately USD 8 million in payments to Producers' own senior executives."

The Antoine Fuqua directorial film 'Olympus Has Fallen', centered on disgraced Secret Service agent Mike Bannon (Butler), who becomes trapped inside the White House after a terrorist attack and works to rescue the president from kidnappers.

As per Deadline, the movie grossed USD 170.3 million at the global box office.

In the lawsuit filed by Greenberg Glusker on behalf of Comrie Inc., Butler and his G-Base Entertainment claimed that the actor has received zero of that total amount from the film's producers, defendants Nu Image, Millennium, and Padre Nuestro Productions.

Deadline reported that the complaint cites "fraud, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations and accounting, and seeks a jury trial."

"Producers have earned tens of millions of dollars from Olympus, but refuse to pay Butler a penny of the profits promised to him in the parties' agreement," according to the lawsuit.

It added that "Producers embarked on a scheme designed to grossly misrepresent the finances of the Film to Butler so that Butler would believe that no such payments were due."

Deadline has learnt from the legal documents that the same producers' federal court suit alleged they "failed to report the profits of Olympus to the Directors Guild of America's Producers Pension and Health Plan."

"It appears the Producers' modus operandi is to hide the profits from Olympus in order to keep those profits for themselves," it added.

Meanwhile, the actor has since his first film reprised his Mike Bannon role in 2016's 'London Has Fallen' and 2019's 'Angel Has Fallen for Lionsgate'. The next film in the franchise 'Night Has Fallen' is under development.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor