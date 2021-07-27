OMG !! Breakup before marriage? Amy Jackson deletes all photos with fiancé George Panayiotou

Amy Jackson, one of the most glamorous actresses in Bollywood, is currently in the spotlight for a different reason. Amy's breakup with her future husband George Panayiotou is currently in the news. The discussion started with Amy's Instagram account. Yes, Amy has deleted all the photos with George on her Instagram account.

It is suspected that Amy and George have brokeup. Neither Amy nor George has made an official statement yet.

Amy and George have been in a relationship since 2015. In 2019, George proposed to Emily in Zambia. Three months later, Amy announced that she is pregnant with George's child. Amy and George had a dreamy baby shower and welcomed son Andreas in September 2019. A wedding was on the cards but the pandemic struck and all plans were delayed. It has been nearly two years now, but the couple is yet to tie the knot and George Panayiotou seems to be missing from Amy’s life.

Amy and George were both happy after the birth of their son Andreas. The duo also shared a photo with the boy on social media. But now that Amy has suddenly deleted all the photos of George, it is believed that not everything is all right between the couple. George is the son of British property developer Andreas Panayiotou.

George also owns a luxurious nightclub called Queen City. Before dating Amy, George was dating pop singer Cheryl Cole. But in time, they both broke up and George started dating Amy.

Amy had shared all the moments with George, his photos on Instagram. She even posted a photo of the moment George proposed, the moment of the couple's engagement and the moment after the baby was born. But now she has deleted all these photos.

At one point, the affair between Amy and Pratik Babbar was in the news. Her name was also linked with Salman Khan. Of course, the two had a breakup in 2012. Amy made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ek Diwana Tha. In the movie, she shared a screen space with Raj Babbar's son Prateek Babbar. Amy later appeared in the movies 'Sing Is Bling' and 'Freaky Ali'. She also acted in the southern movie 'Devi' in 2016. In '2.0', she was seen sharing a screen with megastars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.