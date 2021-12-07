OMG! Lawyer files complaint against Vicky & Katrina ahead of their wedding, check out the reason

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding preparations are in full swing. Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot on December 9. The bride and groom have arrived in Rajasthan for the wedding and a complaint has been lodged against Vicky and Katrina. Yes, according to IANS, the complaint has been lodged with the District Legal Services Authority. The name of the complainant is Naitrabind Singh Jadoun. Lawyer Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has lodged a complaint against the manager of Six Sense Fort Barwara, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and the Collector for blocking the road leading to Chauth Mata Mandir between December 6 and 12.

On the way to the temple is the Six Sense Fort. Therefore, the hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple from December 6 to 12 after the permission of the District Collector. According to the complaint, the main road leading to the temple from Hotel Six Senses will be closed for six days, making it difficult for devotees to reach the temple. The concerned complainant has requested to clear the way to the temple. We have no personal anger about Vicky-Katrina's marriage. But Chauth Ka Barwara is an ancient Chauth Mata temple with a history of many centuries. Hundreds of pilgrims come to the temple every day to pray. It is illegal to close Mandir Marg, the complaint said.

His family, including Vicky and Katrina, have arrived in Rajasthan for the wedding. It is understood that the sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7 today. It is learned that Vicky and Katrina will be dancing to the song 'Teri Ore'.