On Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, Tahira Kashyap opens up about their love story

As Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 on Tuesday, his wife and writer Tahira Kashyap took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture of the time when the couple had just fallen in love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared a throwback picture in which the two are dressed in Indian attire and look completely different from their current style. Ayushmann looks super happy in the picture as he smiles for the camera.

Along with the photo, Tahira penned a heartfelt message, pouring in love for her husband on his special day.

"We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same," she wrote.

Expressing her happiness for being with her "biggest confidante", Tahira added, "You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm. P.s - we were such lookers no."

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Cuties yaar."

Actor Divya Dutta wrote, "Awww happy bday @ayushmannk lots of love."

On the work front, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor' (2012), a film set against the background of sperm donation and infertility, themes that are often seen as taboos in Indian society.

The film was highly appreciated, and so were Ayushmann's acting and singing skills.

From then on, he chose to be a part of and constantly handpicked such content films that stand out and spread a positive message to society.

Some of these social-comedies include 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' (2017) based on erectile dysfunction, 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) which revolved around the normalisation of sex and pregnancies in middle-aged or elderly couples, and 'Article 15' (2019) which was based on caste and gender issues in India.

Recently, as his 2019 film 'Dream Girl' clocked two years since its release, Ayushmann revealed he will be satiated as an actor if he continues to be on this mission to shatter stereotypes.

He said, "If you look at the films that I have done like 'Bala', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan', you will see that I'm trying to tell people to not stereotype themselves. I hope that I can get some really good scripts that help me push this message more. That would make me really happy as an artist."

Ayushmann currently has three movies in the pipeline: 'Doctor G', 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor