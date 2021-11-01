On his birthday, Ishaan Khatter expresses love for cinema

Actor Ishaan Khatter can't imagine his life without cinemas. It's his 'rooh ka daana paani'.

On the occasion of his 23rd birthday on Monday, Ishaan headed to a cinema hall to watch the international film 'Dune'.

Happy to watch the film in theatres after almost 20 months and that too on his birthday, Ishaan took to Instagram to express his never-ending love for cinema.

"Thank you all for the birthday love. Couldn't ask for a better birthday gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months - the CINEMAS. There's just nothing like it. 'Rooh ka daana paani'. Let the spice flowww," he wrote.

Alongside the birthday note, he shared a few images of him beaming with joy while he posing in front of the big screen.

Ishaan, son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, made his acting debut as a lead with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' ('BTC'). He then managed to grab eyeballs with his stint in the Bollywood film 'Dhadak', which also marked the Bollywood debut of late Sridevi's daughter Janvhi Kapoor.

Ishaan is now working on his war drama film 'Pippa'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor