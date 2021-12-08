On the occasion of veteran actor Shatrughan Singh's birthday, here's his best movies of all time

80's actor Shatrughan Sinha turned 76 today on 9th December 2021.

The actor who set the milestone in the industry, later became a political. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has done more that 100 films that time. He was super star of the Bollywood, his iconic dilogue 'Khamosh' is evergreen. On the occasion of his birthday let's see Shatrughan's top 5 best films of all the time.

1) Kalicharan

Box office blockbuster movie Kalicharan is an Hindi language action drama directed by Subhash Ghai and starred Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Premnath, Ajit, Madan Puri and Danny Denzongpa. This movie was breakthrough for Shatrughan Sinha.

2) KaalaPatthar

Yash Chopra's 1979 Hindi language action drama film , starred my superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha. The movie didn't go well on box office but received several awards nominations and even loved by the audience.

3) Dostana

Dostana is based on friendship of three freinds, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman.The film was massive hit on box office and the fourth highest-grosser of 1980.

4) JaaniDushman

1979 Indian Hindi-language horror film produced and directed by Rajkumar Kohli under the Shankar Movies banner. The movie starred several big stars like Sunil Dutt, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Neetu Singh and Reena Roy.

5) Khudgarz

The silver jubilee hit on release Khudgarz created history on Indian cinema. The movie was based on Jeffrey Archer's 1979 novel Kane. The film starred Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, Bhanupriya, Amrita Singh and Neelam Kothari.