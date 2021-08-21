Onam 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and others wish fans
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2021 12:50 PM2021-08-21T12:50:12+5:302021-08-21T12:52:20+5:30
On the special ocassion of Onam, celebs from the entertainment fraternity took to social media to extend festive greetings. ...
On the special ocassion of Onam, celebs from the entertainment fraternity took to social media to extend festive greetings. Janhvi dropped some major throwback pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her fans and followers a happy Onam. celebs like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran and many other celebs also wished their fans in a special way.
View this post on Instagram