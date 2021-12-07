OTT platform offers Rs 100 cr to Vicky, Katrina for their exclusive wedding footage?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married on December 9. Vicky and Katrina have arrived in Rajasthan The royal wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding is very private but the discussion of the wedding is all over social media.

Fans are eager to see the wedding photos. But Katrina and Vicky have made every effort to ensure that no wedding photos are leaked. An OTT platform have made a huge offer to Katrina and Vicky in exchange for special wedding footage. It is not a simple offer but an offer of Rs 100 crore.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding has caught the attention of the whole world. Naturally, the OTT company is planning to 'cash' the event. In return, the company has made an offer of Rs 100 crore to Vicky and Katrina. If Vicky and Katrina accept the deal, it will be one of the biggest deal. This is a very important issue. Will Vicky and Katrina accept the offer? It's going to be interesting to watch. It is learned that if Vicky and Katrina accept the offer, the OTT company will cover all the functions of their marriage and then stream it on the platform as a 'feature'.