Ozzy Osbourne to undergo 'major surgery' for alleviating neck, back pain

British singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne is on the road to recovery after a 2019 fall that left him with painful injuries.

According to Fox News, the rocker will soon undergo "major surgery" on his neck and back which will help alleviate a lot of his pain, his wife Sharon Osbourne told a news outlet.

As a result of the bathroom fall, Ozzy dislodged metal screws in his spine which were originally put in after he was in a quad-bike accident in 2003.

Sharon told the outlet that she hopes the 'Black Sabbath' frontman will be able to get "back on stage" soon. "That's what I pray for," she said.

In 2019, the Osbourne family spoke with Robin Roberts on 'Good Morning America' about Ozzy's incident. "When I had the fall, it was pitch black," he recalled, adding, "I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, 'Well, you've done it now,' really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill."

The family also opened up about Ozzy's Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Sharon said, "It's PRKN 2. There are so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's, it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disorder that typically develops slowly over years, although not all patients are affected the same. It can cause tremors, limb rigidity, gait and balance issues as well as the slowness of movement.

There is no known cure for the disease, but patients can seek treatment through various medications and surgery, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Presently in 2021, Sharon told the same outlet that Ozzy's Parkinson's is "under control."

"It breaks your heart. He wants to get back [on the road]. He misses his friends, his musicians. They're his partners. He misses that life. But with his Parkinson's, he's fine. He's fine. He's got it under control," Sharon told the outlet.

As per Fox News, Sharon and Ozzy first met when the TV host was just 18-years-old. The couple was first introduced by Sharon's father, who managed Ozzy's band, Black Sabbath, at the time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor