Paayel Sarkar lodges complaint after receiving obscene messages on Facebook

Popular Bengali television actress Paayel Sarkar has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime cell of Kolkata Police after receiving some obscene messages from the fake account of a film director. In her conversation with media, the actress said that she had accepted a friend request from a profile carrying the name of a well-known film director which had several photos and details of his works on Saturday. However, soon after requesting the friend request, she got an obscene message during a messenger chat. Post this, she shared the screenshot of the chat on her Facebook profile where her fans and friends told her to check the profile of the film director. After which she realised that it was a fake profile. She reported the matter to the Kolkata Police cybercrime cell who transferred it to the cybercrime cell of Barrackpore Police Commissioner Divulging the further details about the same, she said, 'I understood soon afterwards it was not the verified account of sir. The fake account had many inconsistencies I realised when I checked later. But I went ahead with the complaint as I want to punish those who abuse, stalk and harass women and girls on social media. I have got all the cooperation from police.' Well, the fake account has been deactivated now. On the other hand, after a director came to know about the incident, he also informed that even he will be complaining about it.

Sarkar is a prominent figure in Bengali films and Hindi TV shows. Born in Kolkata, she has acted in more than 30 Bengali films. Apart from her film roles, she has also portrayed significant roles in several TV shows and web series including Love Story, Waqt Batayega Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya, Ladies Special, and Mismatch. Paayel Sarkar joined the BJP in February of this year. When quizzed, about her decision to join the BJP, Paayel Sarkar had said, "I have been interested in politics, but never actively participated in it. The reason behind my joining BJP was simply because I can relate to BJP's ideology."Paayel Sarkar was among the five BJP leaders, who were provided with CISF security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in March of this year. In fact, Paayel Sarkar was assigned 'Y' security by the central government. In the recently concluded, West Bengal Assembly polls BJP fielded Paayel from the Behala East assembly constituency. She was pitted against Ratna Chatterjee of the Trinamool Congress.



