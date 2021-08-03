Pak actress Sajal Aly says 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' roots for unity between India, Pak

Mumbai, Aug 3 Pakistani actress Sajal Aly who also appeared in the late Sridevi-starrer 'Mom' in the past, says her latest show 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' that released on an Indian OTT platform - celebrates peace and unity between India and Pakistan.

The story revolves around a family and their loss and that borders are just walls built by us. Vishal from India and Sara from Pakistan find their lives interconnected when they lose their fathers in war and their common grief becomes a foundation of their friendship.

The show is directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Umera Ahmed.

Talking about the show, Sajal said, "Dhoop Ki Deewar is a project that celebrates peace and most importantly unity between two countries. I am a director's actor, so 50 per cent of my work depends on what the director expects from me and the rest is what I believe is required of myself. During the making of 'Dhoop Ki Deewar', director Haseeb Hassan helped me understand who Sara really is - a confident and grounded girl who is also very emotional."

Produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, 'Dhoop Ki Deewar', is a Zindagi original streaming on ZEE5.

