Pankaj Tripathi on been humiliated by some industry's people

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in the industry, he is known for his versatility in the movies. As we say hard work always pays off, that's what happened to Pankaj Tripathi, the boy from Gopalganj District, Bihar with non-filmy background is now one of the top actor in the Indian cinema. His characters in the movie are irreplaceable, he is also known for his head moves, actions in the film. People call him Kalin Bhaiya now after his major successful series Mirzapur.

Every directors and filmmaker now wish to take Panjak Tripathi in their films. But do you know there was a time when people from the industry used to humiliate Panjak Tripathi before his success, Pankaj Tripathi told this himself in a radio chat.



Recently Panjak did a radio chat, where he opened up about his Bollywood experience and how people used to humiliate him and even they don't recall that. Pankaj said they humiliated me and now "When they met me later, they did not know if they had said something to me."



He further asked about did he felt bad by this humiliation, the actor added "Yes, yes. Indeed. I am a human being, after all, why wouldn't I feel bad? I felt angry even, but then I try to forget that, as bearing grudges only harms me. So I moved on."

Pankaj is the actor, with whom everyone wants to work with he will be soon seen in Ranveer Singh's 83, as PR Man Singh.



