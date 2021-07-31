Pankaj Tripathi on being called uncrowned 'king' of OTT

Mumbai, July 31 The growing popularity of the OTT space has helped in bringing talented actors to the forefront and one such name is Pankaj Tripathi, who has amassed a big fan following with his portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya from 'Mirzapur' and Guruji from 'Sacred Games'.

He has often been called the "king" of the digital space. The 44-year-old actor credits the audience for all the love they have showered on him.

"I am humbled and it feels really good to be so loved. I'm thankful to all the viewers who decide whom to make the 'King' and the 'Queen' from among us actors - we actors call such viewers the intelligent and thinking audience - and I'm very thankful to them," Pankaj said.

The actor stressed that the numbers game in the industry keeps shuffling up and down.

He said: "I believe that originality means creating a space in the audience's hearts with good storytelling and performances that they wouldn't just like but also get inspired from."

"You see, the numbers game in the industry keeps shuffling up and down, but the most important thing to remember is to continue being a part of great stories so it reaches the hearts of the audience."

He feels thankful to be recognised for the work he does.

Pankaj concluded: "When I get to hear of the news where the audience is talking about the craft...personalities, and their preferences when it comes to content, it makes us actors feel very humbled and thankful to them for recognising the work that we do."

