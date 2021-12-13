Parineeti Chopra pens a heartfelt note as she announces her TV debut

After starring in several hit films, actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her TV debut with 'Hunarbaaz'. She will be seen with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty as a judge in the upcoming reality show.

Revealing the same in an Instagram post, Parineeti posted a picture with her fellow judges. She looked gorgeous as ever in a saree.

In the caption, she shared that the reality show seemed like a natural fit for her given how she has always loved being on stage and "meeting new people".

"I have always been aware of my love for TV. I'm most comfortable on stage with a live audience , and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show," she wrote.

Parineeti added, "I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world - Karan and Mithun Da. I'm excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams - having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country."

The show will reportedly bring the unexplored talent of the country to the forefront. Singers, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all will be welcomed to dazzle everyone with their talent.

Speaking about the reality show, which will air on Colors, Parineeti said in a statement, "I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality television shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don't get to interact with easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things."

She added, "It is an absolute honour for me to share this stage with Karan Johar and Mithun Da, who are both stalwarts in their field and are truly legends. I'm really excited for my debut on television with a brilliantly conceptualised show like Hunarbaaz that will unearth some of the best talents that our country has to offer to the world."

Parineeti will be seen next in 'Uunchai' that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. She will also feature in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor