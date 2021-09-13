Paris Hilton's 'iconic moment' as her song played at US Open

New York, Sep 13 Paris Hilton lived her "iconic moment" on Sunday at the US Open tennis championships 2021.

Hilton couldn't help but sing along when her own song 'Stars Are Blind' started playing at US Open 2021 from her spot in the stands.

The wholesome moment was caught on camera, and she happily shared the clip on Instagram on Sunday. "Love that they played my song #StarsAreBlind at the @USopen," she wrote. "It was such an #iconic moment hearing it played in the giant stadium with my fiancé."

Paris Hilton took it back to 2006 at the 2021 US Open with this cherished moment.

In 2013, Hilton said to Billboard that she "was so proud when 'Stars Are Blind' came out and everyone loved it so much." More recently, the track featured in a standout scene in the Carey Mulligan film 'Promising Young Woman'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor