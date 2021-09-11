Patrick J. Adams to star in Amazon's 'A League Of Their Own' as recurring

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams, who starred in 'Suits', is now set to star in a key recurring role opposite Abbi Jacobson in Amazon's 'A League Of Their Own', a reimagining of Penny Marshall's 1992 film of the same name.

According to Variety, this project has been co-created by Jacobson, who will also star, and Will Graham, along with Sony Pictures TV.

The hour-long series, described as a fresh approach to Marshall's classic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball.

"The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it," according to Amazon.

Adams will portray Charlie, Carson's (Jacobson) handsome, midwestern husband, on his way home soon from fighting overseas during WWII. He's eager to return to life back home with his wife.

'A League of Their Own' is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series has been co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson.

Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff are serving as executive producers. Jamie Babbit has directed the pilot and has also served as executive producer, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor