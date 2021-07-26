Piers Morgan reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan has revealed that he recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to Fox News, Morgan explained how he feels he possibly caught the COVID-19 Delta variant at the 2020 Euros soccer finals at London's Wembley Stadium earlier in July.

Morgan detailed to a news outlet, how he started to feel sick two days after attending the game, which was flooded with fans, and then a PCR test came back positive.

"My confidence that the event would be 'covid safe' had disintegrated," he said.

Morgan had received the Astra-Zeneca vaccine in the UK, but still said he had symptoms which included fever, cold sweats, coughing and chest pain, which he called "alarming."

"This is definitely the roughest I've felt from any illness in my adult life, BUT, as I slowly come out the other side, coughing and spluttering, I'm still here -- unlike so many millions around the world who've lost their lives to COVID in this pandemic," he wrote for the news outlet, as per Fox News.

Morgan also tweeted out to his almost 8 million followers, writing, "Yes... a salutary warning for everyone to be more careful than I was with this Delta variant flying around. And to get jabbed."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor