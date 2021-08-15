Playback singer Jagjit Kaur, widow of Khayyam, dies at 93

Mumbai, Aug 15 Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

She was 93 years old. Her last rites were performed at the Juhu Crematorium with a few people present in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, said her spokesperson Pritam Sharma.

Her husband, Khayyam, the National Award Winner music director, had suffered a heart attack and died on August 19, 2019 at 92.

The couple had a son Pradeep Khayyam, who died in 2012 after a cardiac arrest, stunning his aged parents.

