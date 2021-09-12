PM Modi offers his condolences to Akshay Kumar on mother's death

Mumbai, Sep 12 Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to social media to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comforting words on the death of the actor's mother.

Akshay lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 8.

The actor put up Modi's letter of condolence on his social media accounts on Sunday and captioned it : "Humbled by condolence messages on mom's passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon'ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe."

In the letter, Modi has expressed grief over the actor's loss and praised him for making his mother proud by becoming one of the most well known actors in the country.

On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film 'Sooryanvanshi'. He will also be seen in 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey'.

