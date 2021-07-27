Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra's granted pre-arrest bail by Bombay HC

New revelations are being made in the Raj Kundra pornography case. In addition, many more names are being added in this case. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch's property cell on Monday issued summons to actress-model Sherlyn Chopra in the case. Sherlyn was called by the crime branch at 11 a.m. Tuesday to record her statement in the pornography case. Model and actress Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, who were on the radar of the crime branch, had then run to the Mumbai High Court anticipatory bail. The Mumbai High Court today granted them anticipatory bail to the duo.The High Court has said that no stern action will be taken against the duo till September 20, 2021.

Earlier on Sunday, the property branch of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had summoned three persons, including actress-model Gahana Vasishtha, for questioning.

Earlier on Friday, the crime branch also questioned Raj Kundra's wife actress Shilpa Shetty for six hours. Every day there are many big revelations in this case.

The threads in this case have been linked not only to Mumbai but also to Kanpur, which is being investigated.

Meanwhile, businessman Raj Kundra the prime accused in a sensational porn films racket case has been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks till August 10, his lawyer Abad Ponda said here on Tuesday.