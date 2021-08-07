Pornography case: Bombay HC dismisses Raj Kundra's plea seeking immediate release

In a major blow to tainted businessman Raj Kundra, the Bombay High Court dismissed businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband's applications challenging magistrate court's remand order and seeking immediate release. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19th and subsequently was sent into judicial custody in the adult film racket case. As per a report in live law, Bombay HC's Justice AS Gadkari mentioned in his order dismissing Raj Kundra and Ryan's plea that the remand order was in conformity with the law.

He said, "The remand to custody by the Metropolitan Magistrate is within conformity of law and does not require any interference." Post his arrest and subsequent judicial custody, Kundra had appealed against the same in the Bombay High Court. Raj Kundra's lawyers had reportedly deemed the arrest 'illegal' in their plea challenging the same. On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, their bail applications were rejected by Esplanade magistrate court, stating that the release of the accused will 'hamper the investigation' and the alleged offence is 'detrimental to the health of the society.