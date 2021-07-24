Pornography Case: Crime Branch officials asked these questions to Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she replied

Actress Shilpa Shetty, wife of businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case, was questioned by the Crime Branch. As soon as the court sent Raj Kundra to police custody, the Crime Branch took him to his house on Friday. His wife actress Shilpa Shetty was also present.

Shilpa Shetty interrogated -

The crime branch has seized some electronic items while searching in Shilpa's house. After this, two officials of the property cell asked Shilpa 20 to 25 questions. They reportedly questioned Shetty over whether she had any knowledge of her husband's alleged involvement in the production of pornographic films.According to sources, the crime branch had received information that Shilpa was aware about Hotshots.



What questions did the Crime Branch ask Shilpa and what did Shilpa answer? - Did Shilpa know about porn rackets?

Police asked, did you know about Raj Kundra's porn racket? The money from this racket was going to the Vienna industry. In which she herself was a detector until 2020? On this, Shilpa said, the videos are on hot shots. They are not porn, they are erotic. Not only that, but such content is also available on other OTT platforms. Many of these are also more obsessive, Shilpa said. According to sources, Shilpa, like Raj Kundra, informed the police that she had no hand in making the videos which Crime Branch is calling porn.

Bank accounts will also be inspected

Shilpa Shetty's bank accounts will also be checked to find out whether the money has gone into her bank account. The crime branch is also investigating whether she has a partnership with Kundra. Also, we have not found any evidence that Shilpa can be directly linked to the case, Mumbai Police said.