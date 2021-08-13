Pornography Case: Director of Raj Kundra's firm arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

Abhijeet Bhomble, the director in one of Raj Kundra's company, has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the ongoing pornography case. Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested last month for allegedly producing and distributing porn films through an app.A related offence was registered at Malvani police station on the complaint of a 25-year-old model who alleged that she was promised roles in shorts films and web series, but in the name of bold scenes, she was forced to perform nude scenes. Bhomble was named as one of the accused, in this case, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the porn racket case. Kundra faces allegations of opening a company to develop 'Hotshots', a mobile app allegedly used to disseminate adult film content. An officer of the ACP rank officer will be the Investigation officer (IO) in the case. The newly formed SIT will handle all the FIRs in the pornography case. The purpose of forming SIT is to deal with different FIRs, complaints, victims and accused in the much-hyped case. All the cases in the porn film racket no matter where they are filed or fall under any jurisdiction, will now be transferred to SIT. The Bombay High Court on August 7 rejected the pleas filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe, challenging their arrest and subsequent remand orders passed by the metropolitan magistrate's court in connection with alleged production and streaming of pornographic content on apps. Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July and remanded to police custody and later to judicial custody.

