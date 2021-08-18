Pornography Case: High Court grants Raj Kundra interim protection from arrest till August 25

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently languishing in prison in connection with an alleged pornography racket. The tainted businessman, had filed a plea for anticipatory bail in the 2020 case registered by Cyber Cell against pornography content available on various OTT platforms. An ANI tweet confirmed the development. It read, "Cyber department-related pornography case: Bombay High Court grants interim relief to businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and keeps his anticipatory bail application for hearing next Wednesday, 25th August."

Raj Kundra has been bail plea hearing has been rejected earlier. The businessman was arrested for producing and distributing adult content via his apps Hotshots. Alongside Kundra, his company's tech associate Ryan Thorpe was also arrested. Several others like Raj Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty, model Gehnana Vasishth and Sherlyn Chopra among others have been interrogated. The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch have also raided Raj and Shilpa's homes on more than one occasion as well as his offices. The cops had seized servers, video clips and even WhatsApp chats as evidence. Others who have also come under the scanner for producing and distributing adult film content is Kundra's company executive Umesh Kamat and brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who heads the UK company responsible for distribution of content. During the hearing on Wednesday before Justice Sandeep Shinde of Bombay High Court, Kundra's lawyer Prashant P Patil argued that the case did not attract punishment of more than seven years. He said that Kundra had cooperated with the police investigation and had even given his statement as required by the Cyber Police.



