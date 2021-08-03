Pornography case: No interim relief for Gehana Vasisth by court

Mumbai Sessions court on Tuesday declined to pass interim orders for Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari. The matter has been next scheduled for hearing on 6th August.

Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari, who is currently released on bail, was earlier arrested in February 2021 in the pornography case. She got bail after four months.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case.

On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.