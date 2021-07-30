Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty takes legal action against defamatory content on social media platforms

A day after, actress Shilpa Shetty approached the High Court, against defamatory content published by media houses, the Hungama 2 star has now slammed social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing defamatory content against her. Shilpa Shetty had named 29 media personnel and media houses for 'doing false reporting & maligning her image' in a pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused. In her lawsuit, the actress has sought an unconditional apology, deletion of all defamatory content and Rs 25 crore in damages. The 46-year-old actress urged the High Court to issue a "permanent and mandatory injunction restraining the defendants, (themselves and through their servants, agents, assigns and/or any person claiming by or through them) from making and/or publishing and/or reproducing and/or circulating and/or speaking and/or communicating, any derogatory and defamatory statements."

The Bollywood star also sought for passing appropriate directions requiring Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms to remove or delete or take down the defamatory articles and defamatory videos. Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday said that actor Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case where her husband and businessman Raj Kundra is the prime accused. "Shilpa Shetty has not been given a clean chit yet. All the possibilities and angles are being probed. Forensic auditors have been appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all the accounts in this case. This audit may take some time as it is a lengthy process but until the audit is complete, no clean chit to anyone," the officials had said. Kundra's bail application was rejected by a lower court on Wednesday. In his petition, he claimed that the material which he allegedly disseminated through apps was not pornographic but erotic.



