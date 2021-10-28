Post Aryan Khan's bail, sister Suhana shares priceless childhood pictures featuring SRK

Hours after the news of her elder brother Aryan Khan being granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case, Suhana shared a collage of priceless childhood pictures featuring herself with Aryan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The monochrome pictures see Shah Rukh, Suhana, and Aryan making goofy faces and enjoying each other's company as they candidly get clicked for the photographs.

Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, "i love u."

The post was enough to make fans and fellow celebrities emotional as they poured in a string of red heart emoticons for the happy family pictures, in the comments section.

For the unversed, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was granted bail almost a month after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

The Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

