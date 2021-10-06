Prabhas sends birthday wishes to 'Adipurush' co-star Sunny Singh

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actor Prabhas took to Instagram to wish actor Sunny Singh on his birthday. Prabhas posted a picture of his 'Adipurush' co-star to send the greetings.

Prabhas wrote: "Happy birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day."

'Adipurush' director Om Raut also uploaded a picture from the sets to wish the actor.

He wrote: "Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy birthday."

Sunny celebrated a low key birthday. He usually spends time with family and his close friends on his special day. He never misses going to the Gurudwara on his birthday.

Sunny Singh's upcoming next is the highly-anticipated 'Adipurush', co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

