Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actor Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' and Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' will face-off at the box-office as they are set to release on August 11, 2022.

The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

He wrote: "PRABHAS: 'ADIPURUSH' LOCKS 11 AUG 2022... #Adipurush (#3D) #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon #SunnySingh #IndependenceDay weekend #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #Kannada #Malayalam."

'Adipurush' is Om Raut's new directorial after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Adarsh also wrote: "'RAKSHA BANDHAN' ON 11 AUG 2022... #RakshaBandhan #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar #IndependenceDay weekend."

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon and also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.

'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who has previously worked with Akshay in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

