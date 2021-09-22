Prabhas upset with Pooja Hegde's behaviour? here's the exact truth

Radhe Shyam producers UV Creations, in a statement, put to rest rumours of a rift between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, calling them ‘baseless’.According to the reports, Prabhas refused to speak to Pooja because of her high-handed attitude and tendency to show up late for the shoot. However, UV Creations called the rumours ‘baseless’ and said in a statement that the two actors ‘have great respect and admiration for each other’.“These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry,” a leading daily quoted UV Creations as saying in a statement.

Addressing rumours of Pooja not reaching the sets on time, the statement said, “Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots.” It added, “She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”Prabhas and Pooja will be sharing screen space for the first time in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.The movie will release on January 14, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The romantic drama was originally slated to release in July this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.On the work front, Prabhas has Salaar, Adipurush, and Project-K in the pipeline, while Pooja Hegde has Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya, Cirkus, and Beast in her kitty.