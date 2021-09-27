Prabhas’s Adipurush and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan to clash at the Box-Office

With theatres now operating at 100 per cent occupancy, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on August 11, 2022. alongside, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the release of the pan-India film Adipurush today. The makers of ‘Adipurush’ had previously confirmed the film’s release on August 11, 2022 and now Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is also releasing on the same date. Both the films will hit the screens on August 11, 2022, banking on the Independence Day weekend next year. Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is a period drama which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The multi-lingual drama will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The team has been extensively shooting for the movie in Hyderabad. The shooting of Adipurish, which was halted due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was resumed for the third schedule on July 3. Reportedly, the film is mounted on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore. It will release on August 11, 2022, in multiple languages. On the other hand, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is directed by Aanand L Rai and features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. While shooting for this movie, Akshay had dedicated it to his sister Alka Hiranandani. He had shared on Twitter, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.” This family drama is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon

