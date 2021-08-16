Prachi Desai joins Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey in investigative thriller 'Forensic'

Mumbai, Aug 16 Prachi Desai joins Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey in investigative thriller 'Forensic' directed by Vishal Furia.

Talking about her upcoming film, Prachi said: "I am so happy to be a part of this investigative thriller. Vishal has a very interesting vision and palette for the project. And I play a part that I have never quite attempted before. It is exciting that writers and directors are penning projects that are so unique. I have always admired Radhika and Vikrant's work and I am so happy to be working with them. Feeding off each other's energies while adhering to the vibe of the film and the story is what makes a film great. I can't wait to get on set and start shooting with them."

Talking about Prachi being cast in the film, Vishal said: "I am happy that we have Prachi coming on board for the film. She plays a crucial character. She has this intrinsic charm that makes her effortlessly sync with the story. The film will see her in a fresh light and I am so happy to have her join the cast."

Welcoming her to the team, producers Deeapak Mukut and Mansi Bangla said: "Prachi's casting was key to the film. It took us several weeks of brooding to find the right one for the part. We are so thrilled that she is coming on board.

The suspense thriller 'Forensic' has recently begun shooting. The film is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Prachi Desai was last seen in 'Silence..Can You Hear It?' opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

Her upcoming films are 'Kosha' and 'Mashkara'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor