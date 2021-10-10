Pragya Jaiswal tests positive, for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

Pragya Jaiswal has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also shared that she had mild symptoms and that there is nothing to really worry about. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Not the most exciting news to wake up to on a Sunday morning but I've tested positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated and having had Covid once before. I have isolated myself and am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

Humble requesting all those who have been in contact with me in the last 10 days to pls take care and take the necessary precautions. See you on the other side." In May the actress received her first dose of vaccine for the virus. She also urged everyone to register as soon as possible and get vaccinated. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “You can't see it, however I'm wearing my greatest smile!! Got my first dose of vaccination today at Kokilaben Hospital If you haven't got yourself vaccinated, register today.. (sic).” On the work front, Pragya Jaiswal, has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen next in Akhanda, starring Nandmuri Balakrishna and Srikanth. She will also be making her Bollywood debut in Antim with Salman Khan.