Prakash Raj gets married to wife Pony Verma again at the age of 56

Actor Prakash Raj re-married his wife Pony Verma in an intimate wedding ceremony on Tuesday. The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on August 24 decided to renew their vows on the occasion. According to the actor, their son Vedhant wanted to witness his parents getting married. Fulfilling his desire, Prakash Raj and Pony Verma exchanged wedding rings and a kiss in front of their children.

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #blisspic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..🤗🤗🤗 #happyweddinganniversary@PonyPrakashrajpic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

"We got married again tonight because our son Vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments," he tweeted. The Singham actor also shared pictures from the impromptu 'second wedding' in which he was photographed getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand, sharing a kiss with Pony and posing with his family. On Tuesday, Prakash shared a picture of the couple from their wedding and wished his wife on their anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "'It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night' .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary."On the work front, Prakash Raj will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi.