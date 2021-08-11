Prakash Raj of Singham fame injured while shooting, suffers fractured hand

Veteran actor Prakash Raj who was shooting for Dhanush’s #D44 in Chennai is reported to have fallen and hurt himself. He is rushed to a hospital nearby in Chennai for first aid. He is found to have a tiny fracture to his hand. The actor took to Twitter, nd wrote, “A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr. Guruvareddy for surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry about.. keep me in your thoughts.”

Currently, the actor is contesting as the presidential candidate for Movie Artistes Association (MAA). The upcoming MAA elections will be held in Hyderabad. On the work front, he will soon be seen in the film Pada. He recently shared the poster of the film on Instagram and also shared that the teaser of the film will also be out soon. "#Pada teaser coming soon!! A joy to work with such talents," he wrote in the caption of the post. Prakash Raj was last seen playing the lead role in director Bejoy Nambiar's Edhiri, one of the nine short films in Navarasa.

