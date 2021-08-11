Prakash Raj undergoes successful surgery, on fractured hand, says will come back soon

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 11, 2021 09:03 PM

Veteran actor, Prakash Raj took to his social media handles to share a selfie from the hospital bed after ...

Veteran actor, Prakash Raj took to his social media handles to share a selfie from the hospital bed after his successful surgery. The actor also thanked his well-wishers for their prayers and promised to be back in action soon.Along with the picture, he wrote, ‘The 👿 devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and 🤗🤗🤗 thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon.’

Earlier, in a tweet the he posted on his social media handle, the actor wrote, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts. "The actor was reportedly in Chennai shooting for the Dhanush-starrer ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ before the injury. On the work front, the Wanted star, will next be seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ that will also star Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.
 

