Prateek Kuhad releases music video of 'Khone Do'

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has unveiled the music video of his song 'Khone Do', which appears on his recently released Hindi EP, 'Shehron Ke Raaz'.

Directed by filmmaker Reema Sengupta (aka Reema Maya), the video meanders through fantastical dreamscapes -- with the collage art brought to life by Rushil Bhatnagar and Sourya Sen -- and serves as a surrealist exploration of the shared dreams of lovers depicted through experimental photomontages.

Excited about the song, Prateek said, "I wanted to explore the idea deep physical and emotional intimacy that lovers share by the idea of them being in bed together. I've experienced that intimacy and I'm sure so many others have as well. Reema took that idea into a fantastical and dreamy world that's privy only to these lovers, that they share together and that outlines their relationship. It's a gorgeous take on the sentiment behind the song."

Reema Sengupta also talked about the making of the video.

She shared, "We wanted to visually explore the concept of timelessness in love. In the music video for 'Shehron Ke Raaz,' we did it through a nostalgic dance video rooted in real spaces. In the music video for 'Khone Do' we're looking at timelessness in love through dreams - where the past, present and future can all co-exist in the same frame. The track feels like a beautiful lullaby, it makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. We took the simplest, most instinctive thought that the song evoked and embarked on an ambitious adventure to make an epic 4-minute-long dream."

Apart from independent songs, Prateek has also crooned to hit Bollywood songs such as 'Kho Gaye Hai Hum Kahan' ('Baar Baar Dekho') and 'Saansein' ('Karwaan').

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor