Preity, Gene welcome twins Jai, Gia via surrogacy

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actress Preity Zinta Goodenough and her husband Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins and named them Jai and Gia.

The actress, made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy.

Alongside the image on Instagram, Preity wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she tied the knot in February 29, 2016.

