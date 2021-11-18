Preity Zinta, husband Gene welcome twins through surrogacy

Actor Preity Zinta, on Thursday, announced that she and her husband, Gene Goodenough, have welcomed twins through surrogacy.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to her Twitter handle and announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to the surrogate and the medical staff for being a part of their incredible journey.

"We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude #family #twins #ting," the 46-year-old actor wrote.

Soon after sharing the good news, fans and celebrity followers started pouring in congratulatory messages for the couple.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor