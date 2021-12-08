Preity Zinta is loving 'burp cloths, diapers and babies'

Mumbai, Dec 8 Bollywood actress Preity Zinta Goodenough is enjoying being a mother to her newborns Gia and Jai. She even shared a picture holding one of her twins.

Preity posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen holding her baby and smiling at the camera. The face of the baby wasn't visible as the little bundle of joy was wrapped in a baby blanket. Preity also had a burp cloth on her shoulder.

"Burp cloths, diapers & babies... I'm loving it all #ting," Preity captioned the image.

It was last month when Preity announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents to twins.

The actress, who made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy.

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she tied the knot in February 29, 2016.

