Preity Zinta visits Shah Rukh Khan, after court extends Aryan's jail time by 6 days

Actress Preity Zinta, who is close to Shah Rukh Khan , was seen visiting his residence Mannat on Thursday. Her visit to Shah Rukh and Gauri comes in the aftermath of NDPS court reserving its order on Aryan's bail petition till October 20. Photographers spotted her car arriving at Shah Rukh's residence today. The star kid was sent to judicial custody for 14-days. On October 2, NCB had conducted a raid following a tip-off and had detained Aryan Khan and seven others. However, after his arrest, several celebrities from the film industry including Maheep Kapoor, Sabina Khan, and Neelam Kothari were seen arriving at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s residence.

Meanwhile, in the Arthur road jail, Aryan, along with 5 others has been shifted to the common cell from the quarantine barracks after he tested negative for COVID 19. Preity has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like 'Dil Se', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Veer Zara', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Om Shanti Om'. On Wednesday, Salman Khan was spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan to extend his support to the actor. Salman is the first celebrity from the tinsel town to visit Shah Rukh after Aryan Khan's arrest. Since then, he has visited his 'Karan Johar' co-star multiple times.

