Prithviraj Sukumaran to present '83' in Malayalam this Christmas in cinemas

National award-winning filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions has united with Reliance Entertainment to present the Malayalam version of the much-awaited film, '83' this Christmas in cinemas.

Prithviraj, whose directorial venture 'Lucifer' is the highest-grossing film of all times in Malayalam shared his excitement on presenting the Malayalam adaptation of 83.

"83 is an unbelievable true story of the greatest triumph of the Indian cricket team 1983. It is a riveting tale that needs to be told and I take pride in presenting one of the most awaited films across India and the rest of the world," he said.

Kabir Khan, who is the director and producer of '83' also shared, "We are honoured to have Prithviraj Productions on board and support the release of the Malayalam version of 83. The film has a pan India connects and with the support of Prithviraj it is sure to appeal to the local audience."

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev in '83'. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Prithviraj Productions, Reliance Entertainment present '83', a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

The film is slated to release this Christmas on December 24, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

