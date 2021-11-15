Prithviraj Sukumaran's father in law Vijayakumar Menon passes away

Vijayakumar Menon, father of actor Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon, passed away on Monday. He was 71. He is survived by wife Plakkott Padma Menon and only daughter Supriya Menon. Prithviraj married Supriya Menon on April 25, 2011 in a private ceremony in Kerala’s Palakkad.

In the year 2014, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Alankrita. Supriya, who was a journalist in BBC India and NDTV, quit her job post her wedding with Prithviraj and became a film producer. Supriya has produced popular movies including ‘Driving License’ and ‘Kuruthi’, and is producing upcoming movies such as ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Kaduva’.

