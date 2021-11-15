Prithviraj Teaser: Manushi Chhillar shares her first look as Sanyogita

Yash Raj Films has released the first teaser of their upcoming film Prithviraj, based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. The teaser opens with glimpses of his epic battle against the invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi said, "He was courageous in love and fearless in war. He was Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan, and he’s here. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22."

Debutante Manushi Chhillar plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022.Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.The teaser comes just a week and a half after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi's release. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, recorded the biggest opening weekend collection this year.

