Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta celebrate 21 years of their friendship in London

Actress and former beauty queen, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new picture with Lara Dutta. It also featured Lara's daughter Saira. The two have been friends for 21 years since meeting each other at the Miss India 2000 pageant. In the photo, shared on Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka is seen posing with Lara and her daughter, Saira. Priyanka mentioned that their friendship can ‘pick up’ whenever they meet. “21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha,” she wrote.

Priyanka and Lara were mentored by Pradeep Guha during their Miss India days. Pradeep Guha was a well-known media personality and filmmaker. The producer passed away on August 21, 2021, after a battle against liver cancer. The producer was very close to both Priyanka and Lara Dutta. The two actors paid their heartfelt respects to Pradeep Guha via social media. Lara won the Miss India crown in 2000 and later went on to win the Miss Universe title as well. On the other hand, PeeCee was the first runner-up at Miss India and she later won the Miss World crown. Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza competed for Miss India the same year they won international titles. On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ and ‘Text For You’. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.