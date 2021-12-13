Priyanka Chopra congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu for Miss Universe win

India's Harnaaz Sandhu is the new Miss Universe, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.Sandhu represented India today at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.The 21-year-old from Punjab claimed the crown edging out Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane.On being asked what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face, a composed Ms Sandhu said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide."

Now former beauty queen, Priyanka Chopra has reacted on India's third Miss Universe win. And the new Miss Universe is... Miss India," said Priyanka Chopra as she extended her congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu for bringing home the crown at the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨👏🏽



Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Taking to her social media handles, the former Miss World, congratulated the 21-year-old saying, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years! "The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, was crowned as the second runner-up, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, was the third runner-up.