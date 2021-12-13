Priyanka Chopra congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on her win

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Harnaaz Sandhu as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz made history as she won the title 21 years after India brought home the crown, and Priyanka Chopra couldn't be happier.

The former Miss World congratulated Harnaaz on her historic win. The global icon took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the milestone, writing, "And the new Miss Universe is... Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03... bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

Along with the congratulatory message, Priyanka also shared Harnaaz's moment of crowning glory.

Before Harnaaz, only two Indian divas have bagged the title of Miss Universe -- Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 70th edition of the fashion event was held in Eilat, Israel, where Harnaaz, 21, bagged the coveted pageant. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was crowned as the second runner-up, South Africa's Lalela Mswane was the third runner-up.

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

( With inputs from ANI )

